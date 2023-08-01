Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 6:52 am Share

The climate is one of tension and fear in Guarujá in the midst of the operation that the Military Police has been carrying out in the city on the coast of São Paulo since the end of last week, after the death of a soldier from the Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota) on Thursday, 27. Residents reported to the Estadão shootings, fear of leaving home at night and empty stores. “Everyone is afraid to walk down the street at night, because there are many vehicles around and there can be confrontations between the police and the criminals, and those who suffer are the people who have nothing to do with it”, says Almir Carvalho, a resident of the Parque Estuário neighborhood, where a man was murdered on Friday.

The Military Police operation in Guarujá against organized crime and drug trafficking over the weekend left eight people dead between Friday, 28, and Sunday, 30. And the Civil Police of Guarujá confirmed two more deaths in clashes in the afternoon this Monday, 31. The operation will continue for at least 30 days. “The situation is ugly. I heard that they killed some there. The people who live on the hill hear that it’s not even a good idea to hang out in the street at night. I’m a collector and I see many vehicles everywhere. I’m afraid something is going to happen to me, but I have to work to earn a little money, at least to eat,” said Fabiano Oliveira, a resident of Vila Edna.

At least three shootings took place yesterday, according to reports heard by Estadão. One of them would have been in the Paecara region, a few blocks from Avenida Santos Dumont, and another in Conceiçãozinha, close to the center, on the outskirts of the bus station. “Here next door, there is a cafeteria that is always full, but now it is empty”, says a merchant who did not want to be identified. Cars pass at high speed through the main streets of the city at all times. “There is a lot of insecurity, everyone is tense”, he said.

Government

Questioned, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said yesterday morning that “there was no excess”. “We cannot allow population to be used, we cannot succumb to narratives. We are facing drug trafficking, organized crime. We have to be aware of that. We have an extremely professional police force that knows how to use force as it has to be used. There was no hostility, excess, there was professional action that resulted in arrests and we will continue with operations, ”he said.

Tarcísio said that the cases that resulted in deaths will be investigated by the Civil Police. “Each incident is investigated,” he said, noting that “the police want to avoid confrontation at all costs.” “We have trained police who strictly follow the rule of engagement. From the moment the police are harassed, from the moment there is confrontation, from the moment police authority is not respected, unfortunately there is confrontation.”

Tarcísio pointed out that “those who decided to surrender were arrested”. “The author of the shot (against the Military Police of Rota) was arrested, handed over to the Justice. We do not want confrontation, but we will not tolerate aggression because the police react and will react.” Among the eight people killed in this weekend’s operation, four have already been identified and have police records, according to the government. Another four are still in the identification process. State management also said that ten people were arrested, including the man suspected of shooting soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, 30, who died on Thursday.

Weapon

According to the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, the weapon used in the shooting against the policeman has not yet been apprehended. However, the expertise showed that it would be a 9 mm caliber pistol. The secretary also reported that the PM was wearing a vest when he was hit, but the bullet penetrated his shoulder at an angle where it was possible to reach his chest.

Derrite justified the deaths by saying that violence comes from criminals and the police supposedly react proportionately to it. According to him, the images from the cameras of the uniforms of the PMs who participated in the operation will be investigated to find out if there were excesses.

Human rights

Representatives of human rights protection and police control entities, as well as civil society organizations, traveled to Guarujá this Monday to investigate reports of police abuse and torture of residents with no connection to drug trafficking.

Members of the Police Ombudsman, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and the State Council for the Defense of Human Rights (Condepe) participated in the delegation. The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC), Silvio Almeida, called the National Human Rights Ombudsman to follow up on the case.

Claudio Aparecido da Silva, ombudsman for the São Paulo Police, signed a document also published this Monday in which he points out the report of social movements on a series of possible violations of rights in the city on the coast of São Paulo. “Various human rights bodies have been reporting a series of possible violations of rights in the region, outside of legality, with indications of execution, torture and other illicit acts in police actions in the region, on the occasion of the aforementioned operation.” (GONÇALO JUNIOR and MARCO ANTÔNIO CARVALHO COLLABORATED)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.