The police opened a criminal case after a mass leak of data from Muscovites who had been ill with coronavirus, which was confirmed at the end of 2020. This is reported by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein in his Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 273 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Creation, distribution or use of computer information, deliberately intended for unauthorized destruction, blocking, modification, copying of computer information or neutralization of means of protecting computer information”). At the moment, they are looking for those responsible for the incident.

The data breach was confirmed on December 9, 2020. It was noted that the transfer of data to third parties was allowed by employees who were involved in the processing of official documents. The check then did not reveal a breach in the systems of the Moscow government.