Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo had apologized for hitting a phone that was carried by a fan, after the end of his team Manchester United’s match, which he lost at Everton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

And footage on social media showed the five-times best player in the world hitting the hand of a fan who was photographing him as he exited the green rectangle of Goodison Park.

Police investigation

The case aggravated, when the Liverpool police announced that they had opened an investigation into the case, and that they were cooperating with the Everton club management to uncover the circumstances.

A police statement said: “We are coordinating with Manchester United FC and Everton FC following a report of an incident of assault during the match. The report indicates that a child was assaulted by one of the players after the end of the match.”

“Investigations are ongoing and officers are currently cooperating with Everton Football Club to review security cameras and conduct extensive investigations with witnesses to determine whether there has been a crime,” the statement added.

Liverpool police heard the testimonies of witnesses after a video clip of the incident spread on social media.

Ronaldo’s apology

Ronaldo commented on the incident, saying, “It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments like the ones we are facing at the moment.”

“I would like to apologize for my outrage and would like to invite this fan to watch a game at Old Trafford, as a testament to the importance of sportsmanship and fair play,” he added in an Instagram post.