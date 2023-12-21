Police | One person died in a traffic accident

One person died in a collision between a passenger car and a semi-trailer truck.

A head-on collision between a car and a semi-trailer truck occurred on Route 8 in Pyhäranta on Thursday evening. Both vehicles had only drivers. One person died in the accident.

8-tie was closed to traffic for a long time because the semi-trailer was across the road. Traffic was diverted to a detour during the accident.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident and handling further reporting.