Police | Ombudsman: The police should not have ordered the woman to undress in front of the surveillance camera

According to the ombudsman, camera surveillance dilutes the purpose of the law, which is that a thorough personal inspection must be done in a separate room due to the protection of privacy.

Ombudsman has instructed the police that the person being inspected should not be ordered to undress in a space monitored by surveillance cameras.

This is how the police department of Inner Finland had proceeded. The woman who was ordered to undress complained about this and one other matter to the ombudsman.

The woman ended up at the police station to be checked after the police found a small amount of cannabis in her backpack.

A female senior constable did a background check on the woman at the police station. The person being inspected then had to undress in a room with recording camera surveillance.

In the situation, the woman was worried that the men could watch her outside the premises through the surveillance camera.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen finds it reprehensible that such an inspection was carried out in a camera-monitored state, regardless of whether anyone watched the camera image in real time or later recorded it.

According to the report received by the ombudsman, the recording of the surveillance camera is kept for about a month.

Camera surveillance can also violate the so-called gender rule if people of different genders have the opportunity to view the camera’s image or recording.

According to the ombudsman, camera surveillance could not be justified by the police’s job security either. It was sufficiently taken into account when the farm door was ajar.

In his decision, the ombudsman urges the senior constable to pay serious attention to the fact that personal checks requiring thorough undressing should not be carried out in a camera-monitored space.

The ombudsman also submitted his decision to the Police Board to inform all police departments, because similar situations can also occur in other police departments.

Undressing situation was not the only case in this case where the police acted questionably, according to the ombudsman.

The police initially had no legal grounds to search the woman’s backpack or perform any other security check.

The woman was in the car of the suspected drug driver and seemed intoxicated, but according to the ombudsman, that is not enough to justify such an inspection.

The woman was suspected of a crime only after the police found cannabis in her backpack.