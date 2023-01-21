The São Paulo State Police Ombudsman opened a procedure to investigate the death of a suspect who was shot after being chased by military police officers from Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota). The case occurred on Wednesday, 18, in Santo André, in Greater São Paulo.

According to the police involved, there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was rescued, but couldn’t resist. It is the third death following the pursuit of Rota police in a week. On the last 12th, two suspects died after being shot at Rua da Consolação, in the central area of ​​the capital.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) reported that the incident in Santo André occurred around 10:50 pm on Wednesday at Avenida Mico Leão-Dourado. According to the folder, military police began chasing two suspects after the theft of a 69-year-old woman.

The secretariat stated that the duo fled in a Toyota Corolla and did not obey the stop order. The driver lost control of the car during the chase and fell into a ditch. Both tried to flee on foot and, according to the military police, one of them shot at the agents.

During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects, still unidentified, was shot. He was taken to a hospital in the region, but succumbed to his injuries. The other suspect fled.

The weapons used in the action were sent to expertise. According to the police, a 38 caliber revolver with scratched numbers was used by the suspects during the exchange of fire. Expertise was requested from the Institute of Criminalistics and necroscopic examination.

The case was registered at the Judicial Police Center of Santo André as theft, death resulting from police intervention, seizure and delivery of a vehicle and will be investigated by the Homicide and Personal Protection sector of the city. In parallel, the PM investigates the fact through a Military Police Inquiry.

The Police Ombudsman also opened a procedure to monitor the case. According to the new police ombudsman, Cláudio Aparecido da Silva, the agency sent a letter to the Military Police requesting images from the body cameras (COPs) of the police officers involved in the incident.

“For the Judiciary Police, we asked for copies of the reports: residueographic, necroscopic, ballistic and location. We also asked for the collection of cameras from the surroundings of the occurrence”, said the ombudsman. The expertise is in progress.

another case

Last week, two men suspected of robbing a residence were killed and another was injured during a pursuit by Rota on Rua da Consolação, in the central region of São Paulo. According to the PM, there was an exchange of shots and the victims were part of a gang to rob condominiums. The case is investigated by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).