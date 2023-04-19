UOJ: policemen came to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to block the entrance to the monastery

Law enforcement officers with weapons in their hands came to the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to block the entrance to the monastery. About it informed The Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ) with reference to the Information and Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

At the entrance, the police were met by believers with icons in their hands, singing the Easter troparion “Christ is Risen.”

On April 12, in Ukraine, the court sent the Metropolitan of the Cherkasy diocese of the UOC Theodosius under house arrest for 60 days. He was accused of inciting sectarian hatred and glorifying the actions of the Russian Federation.

Patriarch Kirill later called the persecutors of the UOC atheists. He also stated that he was praying for those “who courageously bear the cross of confession.”