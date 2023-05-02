Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Split

The 36-year-old wife of a police officer is suspected of poisoning 13 friends with cyanide. (Iconic image) © Imago/imagebroker

A 36-year-old is said to have killed several of her friends with poison in Thailand. Investigators have a suspicion as to the cause of the killings.

Kassel/Bangkok – In Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, the police arrested the wife of a senior police officer. The 36-year-old is said to have murdered several friends and acquaintances with poison. As the police said last Wednesday (April 26), the woman committed the crimes over a period of three years and used cyanide, which she put in food or drinks.

Series of cyanide murders in Thailand: One woman survived by throwing up

“The autopsy showed that there was cyanide in the bodies,” Thailand’s deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn said after the April 25 arrest. The police officer’s wife murdered 13 people with the deadly poison. However, another alleged victim of the gruesome series of murders survived the poisoning by throwing up. According to Thai investigators, it was a woman who had had dinner with the suspect and is also married to a police officer.

See also Inflation | Venezuela's inflation slowed to 234 percent last year cyanide prussic acid compound effect in the body Blockage of the respiratory chains of cells to the point of death symptoms of poisoning Headache, dizziness, nausea

According to local media, the 36-year-old alleged killer herself is in a relationship with the deputy director of a provincial police force. After a friend of the suspects collapsed and died during a trip together in Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, the woman was questioned as part of the murder investigation. There were indications that they were also found in two other provinces in Thailand killed people with cyanide.

Scary series of murders in Thailand with cyanide: Investigators suspect a financial motive

Suspicions were strengthened after police found a bottle of cyanide on her when she was arrested. She is now charged with first degree murder, poisoning and theft. So far, however, the defendant has denied all allegations made against her. In Thailand, the death penalty is imposed for premeditated murder.

The number of victims could increase in the course of the investigation: the police are currently investigating up to 20 cases Bangkok Post reported. It is not yet clear why the police officer’s wife could have poisoned the people. However, the investigators are currently assuming a financial motive, as relatives of the deceased reported the lack of jewelry and cash. At the same time, the police said that the four-month pregnant woman had been diagnosed with mental health problems. The 36-year-old is currently in a Thai women’s prison, the Central Women Correctional Institution.

Murder series in Thailand: cyanide is highly toxic in the right amount

Cyanide is what is known as a hydrocyanic acid compound. In the body, the substance blocks respiratory chains in cells, causing them to die. Depending on the amount, death occurs relatively quickly when cyanide is ingested if an antidote is not treated within 30 minutes zentrum-der-gesundheit.de. The first symptoms of poisoning are headaches, dizziness and nausea.

The poison of the so-called blue-ringed octopus is said to be even more toxic than cyanide. In Australia, a woman was bitten several times in the stomach by the animal. (tt/afp)