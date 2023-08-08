Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/07/2023 – 22:10 Share

A 13-year-old teenager, identified as Thiago Menezes Flausino, was shot dead early this Monday (7) on the main access road to Cidade de Deus, a community in Jacarepaguá, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. The shots were fired by police from the Shock Battalion, an elite troop of the Military Police (PM), who were carrying out an operation in the region. The officers did not wear security cameras on their uniforms, contrary to determination of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

By means of a note, the press office of the State Secretariat of Military Police informs that “a joint resolution is being prepared with the State Secretariat of Civil Police that will regulate the use of equipment by special forces. The implementation schedule was sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and will be respected as determined by the Court”.

With regard to Thiago’s death, the PM reported that teams from the Shock Police Battalion were carrying out policing when two men on a motorcycle shot at the garrison. According to the police version, “after the confrontation, a teenager was found hit and could not resist his injuries”. Police say a 9 millimeter (mm) pistol was seized at the scene. The area was isolated and the homicide police station in the capital was called. The command of the corporation instituted a procedure to determine the circumstances of the crime.

seized weapons

The Capital Homicide Police Station, responsible for the investigation, reported that it seized the weapons of the soldiers involved in the action. An expertise was carried out at the place where the teenager was shot twice, one in the leg and the other in the chest.

Residents, on the other hand, give a different version of the case. The victim’s uncle, Hamilton Bezerra Flausino, said at the Legal Medical Institute (IML), where Thiago’s body was officially recognized, that he was a student, played football, attended church and had no involvement with the crime.

“There were two children on the motorcycle. They were wrong to be on the bike, but they weren’t endangering the cops. They ended up with a dream. He was a child who passed in any club that made the sieve. Thiago had the dream of being a professional soccer player and he was good at what he did”, informed Thiago’s uncle.

Thiago’s mother was also at the IML. Very shaken, Priscila Menezes said that “her son was a defenseless child, who was not dangerous and did not carry a weapon. He said he would help me when I became a professional football player. A dream that ended up being interrupted”. The community newspaper Voz das Comunidades organized, on Monday night, an act in protest over Thiago’s death.

Follow-up

The Rio de Janeiro Public Defender’s Office mourned Thiago’s death. “Since the early hours of the morning, representatives of the Defender’s External Ombudsman accompany the boy’s relatives, who were assisted this afternoon by defenders of the Nucleus for the Defense of Human Rights (Nudedh). The Ombudsman has already requested a copy of the police investigation from the Homicide Police Station in the Capital and the images from the cameras from the Internal Affairs of the Military Police”.