The dog traveling on the police car left everyone speechless. Because the puppy managed to attract everyone’s attention by not sitting comfortably inside the vehicle of the police. He is pretty comfortable on the roof, just behind the flashing lights: but what is he doing up there?

On 24 January, the video of a dog traveling on an official means of transport of the Guatemalan police it attracted the attention of everyone, including residents and local authorities, who do not explain the matter.

The video of this cute little dog was posted on Twitter. Citizens show the vehicle of the 14th District of the National Civil Police traveling slowly, while the dog is on the roof, as if he were a guard.

The dog controls everything that happens, as if to want to take care of the neighborhood. He is calm and focused in his missionhe seems to take it very seriously, as his colleagues take a patrol ride.

The police station obviously asked for an explanation as to why there was a dog on the patrol. And also about why:

With instructions, acting head of this police headquarters, without excuses or pretexts, you must immediately inform this section that it has authorized and ordered the transport of a dog to the police station GUA 14134, according to the circulating video. on social networks.

Dog rides in the police car and the station asks for an explanation

This is not the first time that the dog has followed the work of police officers, as evidenced by gods video of 2021.

Some people have looked with sympathywhile others have criticized the action of police officers, thinking that the police are not doing their duty, distracted by something else.