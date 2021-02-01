A video showing security forces abusing a child sparked outrage in the United States on Sunday January 31. Rochester (New York State) police have themselves broadcast these images, filmed by the pedestrian cameras of officials during this intervention on Friday. They show officers tackling a 9-year-old girl, whose identity has not been revealed, to the ground, while she keeps asking to see her father. They handcuff her and then use pepper spray when she refuses to get into their vehicle.

Rochester Deputy Chief of Police said officials were called in for “family troubles”, report CNN (in English). According to the information they received, the child would have “indicated that she wanted to kill herself and her mother”. The officers claimed that they had been “obliged” to use these methods to ensure the safety of the girl. The president of the local police union endorsed this claim, stating that “limited resources” had left them no choice but to use pepper spray. “It’s not about a lack of compassion or empathy, he assured. We are facing a very difficult situation. “

The intervention, however, drew much criticism, especially from the mayor of Rochester. Lovely Warren condemned the use of force against a child, promising an internal investigation into the city’s law enforcement practices. “I have a 10 year old child, he’s a kid, he’s a baby. As a mother, this video is not something you want to see”, she reacted on Sunday, during a press conference.

Members of Rochester City Council have also accused police of excessive use of force, in a situation where medical professionals should have been involved. The local police chief admitted on Sunday that these methods were disproportionate. “I’m not going to tell you that for a 9 year old it’s normal to get sprayed with pepper spray. It’s not.”, she said.

This is the second time in a year that Rochester police officers have been implicated in violence, after the death in March of Daniel Prude. This African-American, in the grip of a psychotic episode at the time of his arrest, was quickly handcuffed by the police. An officer then put a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting because he said he had contracted the coronavirus. Lacking oxygen, he fell into a coma and died in hospital. After an autopsy, the forensic institute concluded that a homicide, linked to a “asphyxiation following a physical constraint”.