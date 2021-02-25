A group of high-ranking Armenian police officers supported the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government, News.am reports.

“We express our support to the commanding staff of the army and join the statement dictated by concern over the fate of the Motherland. We call on the police officers not to obey Nikol Pashinyan’s illegal instructions and not to use force against the people, ”the statement says.

The police consider the resignation of the authorities to be the only way to resolve the situation. “We call on the current authorities to leave peacefully, without shocks, refraining from destabilizing the situation in the country,” they added.

The statement was signed by five generals and 25 colonels.

On February 25, the country’s military leadership demanded Pashinyan’s resignation. He called it a coup attempt. The National Security Service sided with the prime minister. Supporters and opponents of Pashinyan rally in the streets of Yerevan.