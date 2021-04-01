In early January, supporters of the ex-president stormed the US Capitol. Five people were killed, including a police officer. Now two police officers have sued Donald Trump.

Washington – Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two US police officers. The reason for this is the storm on the US Capitol on January 6th. During his speech in Washington, Trump repeated his allegations of election fraud and urged his audience to march to the Capitol and “fight the hell out of it”. Angry Trump supporters then stormed the Capitol building. At a time when Congress was supposed to finally confirm Biden’s victory in the presidential election on November 3. The two police officers now blame Trump for storming the Capitol.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court and released on Tuesday (local time), the two Capitol Police officers allege that they suffered “physical and emotional injuries” during the attack on the Washington headquarters. One of the two police officers, the African American James Blassingame, said he was injured in the head and back when he stormed the Capitol. He was therefore also racially insulted by Trump supporters during the attack. The other policeman, Sidney Hemby, was allegedly injured in his hand and knee when rioters pressed him against the doors of the Capitol building. Chemicals were also sprayed on his face and other parts of the body.

Lawsuits against Trump: Police officers demand compensation and damages

The police are demanding undisclosed compensation and damages from Trump as they hold him responsible for the attack on the Capitol. It is now the first lawsuit police officers have filed against Trump for storming the Capitol. The former president had previously been sued for the attack by two MPs. As a consequence of the riots, the Congress, which was dominated by Biden’s Democrats, initiated impeachment proceedings against Trump after he had already left office. However, the trial for “inciting riot” failed in the Senate because the necessary two-thirds majority was not achieved due to a lack of votes from Trump’s Republicans.

Donald Trump: There was “no threat” in the storming of the Capitol

Trump tried last Thursday to downplay the events of January 6 and rewrite history. He described the incidents of the storm on the Capitol Fox News on Thursday evening as follows: “There was no threat, right from the start, zero threat. Sure, they shouldn’t have gone in there. Some of them just went in and hugged and kissed the police and security guards. They had a great relationship. ”Trump’s statements caused a lot of resentment, as five people were killed in the storm on the Capitol, including a police officer. In addition, more than 100 police officers were injured. Even Trump’s former chief of staff was surprised at what Trump said. Mick Mulvaney, who resigned as Trump’s special envoy for Northern Ireland after the terrifying scenes at the Capitol, cited Trump’s comments CNN “Obviously wrong.” (Dp / dpa)