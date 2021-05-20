Agents of the Judicial Police (PJ) of Portugal have been searching the offices of the Porto and Portimonense football stadiums to locate evidence of alleged sports corruption, as reported by various Portuguese media. In the spotlight, according to the Portuguese television channel TVI, several businesses about players who passed through one of the two Portuguese clubs, such as Danilo Pereira, Paulinho, Galeno, Fede Varela, Rafa Soares or Everton.

The sporting confrontations between Porto and Portimonense, in matches corresponding to the Portuguese competitions, would also be in the focus of the investigation. In addition to suspicions of corruption, other alleged crimes such as tax fraud or money laundering. TVI also targets Brazilian businessman and maximum shareholder of Portimonense Teodoro Fonseca and the business it may have had with FC Oporto through its president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, according to the Portuguese magazine “Sábado”, which is based in documents released through Football Leaks.

The Portuguese weekly “Expresso” recalls that relations between Teodoro Fonseca and Porto began in 2008, at be the transfer intermediary of the Brazilian forward Hulk. In addition, Fonseca has also made loans of different amounts to Porto in the last decade through the companies it controls.