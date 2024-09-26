Ciudad Juarez.- Within a period of 48 hours, preventive agents rescued two men who, in separate incidents, were attempting to take their own lives and jump from a height.

Both interventions took place in September, the month in which suicide prevention is commemorated.

Official data from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) indicate that during this year officers have assisted 66 people who attempted suicide.

Official figures indicate that 26 were women and 40 were men, said yesterday Adrian Sanchez Contreras, who said that the last intervention occurred this Tuesday at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Independencia Boulevard.

Several passersby called the 911 Emergency System to report the presence of a man on top of a metal structure, intending to jump off.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, the crew members of patrols 822 and 831 observed the man and one of the officers climbed the tower and used various police techniques to save the person and prevent him from taking his own life.

The officers protected the citizen and directed him to the Department of Social Work, where specialized personnel were in charge of receiving him and providing him with the necessary care to support him.

On Sunday, September 22, traffic officers rescued a 30-year-old man who tried to jump off an elevated bridge.

Arlín Vargas, spokesperson for the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV), reported that that morning, around 9:18 a.m., the traffic officer aboard motorcycle 702 was traveling on the bridge at Tecnológico Avenue and Manuel J. Clouthier, when he observed Gabriel AR, as he tried to jump off the overpass.

The officer approached him and convinced him to give up his intention and offered his help to remove him from the metal protections of the bridge to reduce the risk.

The spokeswoman for Traffic Safety reported that the elements of this corporation have rescued four people who tried to take their own lives.

The first case was on May 19, when a woman tried to throw herself off the bridge at De las Torres and Santiago Troncoso avenues.

On August 11, a 23-year-old man attempted to jump off the Córdova-Américas pedestrian bridge, located on Abraham Lincoln Avenue.

On August 19, a 33-year-old woman, several months pregnant, also tried to jump off the overpass located on De las Torres Avenue and Santiago Troncoso, and the latest case was this past Sunday on the bridge on Tecnológico Avenue and Manuel J. Clouthier, when the 30-year-old man was rescued.

If you are experiencing a crisis situation and suicidal thoughts or have a friend or family member who is showing signs or desires of suicide, you can call these helplines where you will find help from people trained to listen.

The numbers are: Emergency 911, Life Line, 800-911-200; University Psychological Care Services of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), 656-688-3848; Comprehensive Mental Health Program, activities at Social Security Centers (PREVENIMSS); Ministry of Health, 800-012-7274; UNAM Psychology Line, 55-5025-0855.