Touching story on Instagram: Police surprise two flower girls. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

This inspired many users on Instagram: police officers in the patrol car buy flowers from two little girls.

Xanten – In Xanten, North Rhine-Westphalia, two girls wanted to sell meadow flowers, but unfortunately without success – until two police officers in their patrol car noticed the flower girls, stopped and bought flowers.

The Wesel police from North Rhine-Westphalia post a photo of the action Instagram and writes: “Let’s be honest: a man who buys flowers usually creates a topic of conversation in no time at all, because all those around ask themselves: Has he done something? Does he have to make amends or apologize?”

On the contrary: “They just had a heart for two little girls,” it continues. Since the flower business was apparently not going so well, the two police officers bought buttercups from the girls for one euro each. “The incredulous looks: priceless,” writes the Wesel police on Instagram.

The post had collected 905 likes by Friday evening, and Instagram users were enthusiastic about the campaign. “So beautiful! They still exist, the nice friends & helpers,” wrote one user, for example. A user says: “So nice from the police officer, great gesture.” Such posts remain invisible to potential users from Russia, because Russia recently banned Instagram and Facebook. (Natasha Terjung)