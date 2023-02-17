Two elements of the municipal police of the Mexico state They were sentenced to 47 years in prison for the shooting murder that they committed against a man, because they tried to arrest him for drinking on public roads and he refused to get into his patrol car.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico(FGJEM), reported that those now sentenced respond to the names of Cristian Gutiérrez “N” and Francisco García “N”, who executed a man.

According to the investigation initiated by this crime, it was possible to determine that on January 8, 2022, the victim and three other people were in the streets of the Revolución neighborhood, in the municipality of Chicoloapan, Those now sentenced arrived at that site, aboard an official unit of the municipal police.

We recommend you read:

The investigation specified that because the now deceased refused to be arrested and get on the patrol, Cristian Gutiérrez “N” took out a firearm which detonated against the victim, causing his death and then the two uniformed officers fled from the place.

The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office began the respective investigation for this homicide, while those responsible were arrested and admitted to the CePenitentiary and Social Reintegration Center of the area, where they were placed at the disposal of a Judge.

We recommend you read:

With the evidence collected, provided and exposed by the Agent of the Public Ministry, the Jurisdictional Body issued this sentence to the defendants, who must also pay fines, in addition to the fact that their civil and political rights were suspended.