Smoke column formed after missile attacks in the Gaza Strip. | Photo: EFE / MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian opened fire this Thursday (12) at a police station in Jerusalem. Two police officers were injured and the shooter was killed by Israeli police. According to a spokesperson, the attacker was armed with a machine gun when he attacked the Shalem police station. This was the first armed attack in Jerusalem since the start of the war, last Saturday (7).

The shooter tried to flee after the shots, but according to the police spokesman “the agents pursued and neutralized him”. The attacker’s death was also confirmed by other sources to the EFE Agency.

A helicopter was deployed to the scene of the shooting to help search for other attackers. Other police forces, including trained dogs, supported activities around the Shalem police station, an area close to Damascus Gate, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

For the Israeli police, the attack was committed by a Palestinian terrorist, but neither the identity nor the nationality of the attacker were disclosed. “Two police officers were injured, one in a serious condition, who is receiving medical treatment, and the other in a minor condition,” the police informed EFE. Emergency services confirmed they are looking after the two officers.