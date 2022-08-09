Police officers in Irkutsk rescued from the balcony of one of the multi-storey buildings a five-year-old girl locked in an apartment, who spent almost a day in complete solitude. This was announced on August 9 by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Irkutsk Region at its official website.

One of the local residents turned to the police, who drew attention to a little girl who had been sitting on the balcony for a long time.

Law enforcement officers immediately went to the scene and found that the apartment was locked. Then employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were called, who helped to remove the child from the balcony.

After being rescued, the girl said that she had been in a locked apartment for a day and was very hungry. Her mother left the house the night before and left the child alone. Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident. It is noted that earlier the woman fell into the field of view of the police.

On August 8, Vzglyad-info news agency reported on an eight-year-old child who was injured while swimming in a fountain. The incident occurred near the regional center of folk art named after Ruslanova. The child was left without adult supervision and was injured in a place not intended for swimming. The boy was hospitalized, he is receiving the necessary assistance.