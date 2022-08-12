They will be, mom leaves her 11 and 7 year old children alone at home for several hours: she has been reported

A mother of about 50 years living in the Saronno area, was denounced by the carabinieri for having left her children aged 11 and 7 alone in the house. Some police officers found out what was happening by chance and luckily none of them suffered any serious consequences.

The episode could have ended in tragedy, if the police were not you arrive promptly. The woman now also risks jail up to 5 years.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the morning of Wednesday 10th August. Precisely in an apartment located in the municipality of Saronnoin the province of Varese.

Mom a woman of 50 years who lives in the area, left her children alone in her sister’s house. At first they stayed with the company of the girl.

However, the latter had to leave as he had other commitments and could not to remain with them. The agents who were passing through that street and were making gods controls in the building, they noticed something strange in that house.

For this they immediately went to to check. It was at this point that they found the two siblings who were alone in the house, with no adult to keep them under control.

Children aged 11 and 7 alone at home: the search for a mother

Law enforcement first took them to a safe place and immediately after, they got to the Research desperate of their mom.

They managed to track her down in a short time and the woman, to explain her gesture came justified saying he had to do some important commissions.

Police officers decided to report it for the crime of abandonment of a minor and risks a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. The sister who owned the apartment, on the other hand, was at work and would return only in the evening, at the end of the day. Now it will be only investigations to shed light on this sad story which fortunately did not lead to serious consequences.