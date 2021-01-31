In Novosibirsk, police officers give out medical masks to those participants in an uncoordinated rally who came without them, and also ask people to go home. This was announced on Sunday, January 31, by the portal. vn.ru…

It is noted that the police in the center of Novosibirsk behave politely correctly and ask the participants of the unauthorized rally to disperse. According to the official data of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region, about 500 people gathered in the center of Novosibirsk.

As lawyer Oleg Puchkov recalled, a mass event is considered legal if it was previously agreed upon, and for this the necessary documents are submitted to the city hall.

The actions taking place on Sunday were not coordinated, and therefore citizens may be held accountable.

As the day before, the MIA General Administration for the Novosibirsk Region reminded that attempts to hold an uncoordinated public event or any provocative actions on the part of their participants will be regarded as a threat to public order and will be suppressed.

It was also noted that the protesters would be prosecuted under Art. 20.2 of the Administrative Code (“Violation of the established procedure for organizing or holding a meeting, meeting, demonstration, procession or picketing”). For this offense, a fine of up to 30 thousand rubles is provided.

Uncoordinated actions also took place on January 31 in Yakutsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk. ByMinistry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Sakha, in Yakutsk, 25 people took part in the action, 14 citizens were detained.

30 people took part in an unauthorized rally in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Khabarovsk – 58, in Vladivostok about 60.

On the eve of the Russian Interior Ministry again urged citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized actions on January 31. Prior to this, the department had already published a warning for Russians against participating in unauthorized actions on Sunday. In particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned that their organizers are calling on their supporters to aggression against law enforcement officers. Those who have committed disobedience or acts of aggression against law enforcement officers will be detained and brought to justice.

On January 23, uncoordinated actions took place in a number of Russian cities. At the same time, minors were actively encouraged to participate in them in social networks. On January 21, the hashtag #ChildrenOnPolitics was launched on the Web to ensure the safety of minors. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions.

In total, as a result of illegal actions, more than two dozen criminal cases were initiated, including those on the use of violence against government officials, hooliganism, involvement of minors in illegal activities and violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.