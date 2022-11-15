Police officers are caught beating an African-American prisoner in the United States

A new case of alleged police abuse appeared in the United States, this time in Camden County, Georgia. The events were captured by a security camera that was in the jailer’s cell. 41 year old African American detainee to whom at least four officers gave him blows to the head and neck.

These images were published by the victim’s lawyer, Jarrett Hobbs, to denounce the alleged abuse that would have happened two months ago.

Video given to CNN by the lawyer shows Hobbs alone in a cell at the detention center. In the audiovisual material you can see the officers entering, and one grabs Hobbs by the neck. He is then hit over the head by at least four officers. A second video released by his lawyers shows the African-American detainee being taken out of his cell, and you can see the officers knocking him to the ground, where they kick him. Four of the five officers appear to be white; the other appears to be black.

It is not yet clear what happened before the attack, but it is known that there is another video that would contain the audio of the event. However, that material is not yet going to be published.

The video has prompted the county sheriff to announce the opening of a internal investigation and immediate inquiries have been ordered.

For their part, federal court records say that the jailers entered the cell because the detainee repeatedly kicked his door and refused to stop despite being ordered to do so.

