American policeman Derek Chauvin, who strangled black security guard George Floyd, was allowed to leave Minnesota. On Saturday, October 10, reports Interfax…

The policeman has been held in maximum security prison since May 31. He was released on October 7 after posting a $ 1 million bail. Chauvin should always have a mobile phone with him. He should appear in court in March 2021.

Floyd, 46, was arrested on May 25 outside a grocery store in Minneapolis. He allegedly paid with a fake check. Militiamen dragged him out of the car and laid him on the asphalt. Chauvin pressed Floyd roughly with his knee, and he, without resisting, began to complain that he had nothing to breathe. Soon the arrested person died from strangulation. Four police officers were fired after the incident.

Police actions caused massive pogroms in the United States. Protesters blame police for Floyd’s death, and also allege unfair treatment of blacks in the country.