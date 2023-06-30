The police officer who shot and killed the 17-year-old teenager in the suburbs of Paris asked for forgiveness from the family of the deceased. Law enforcement lawyer Laurent-Frank Lienard announced this on June 30.

“The first words he said [находясь под стражей]were an apology, his last words were an apology to his family, ”he said on the air BFMTV.

The lawyer added that the policeman did not want to kill the teenager.

The riots began in the suburbs of Paris after a 17-year-old teenager was shot dead by law enforcement officers in the morning of June 27 in Nanterre. The police noted that the young man refused to comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers.

The public prosecutor’s office of Nanterre demanded the temporary detention of the policeman who committed the crime. Prosecutor Pascal March said that the conditions for the use of weapons by the police were not met.

Izvestia correspondent Anastasia Rikeza showed the consequences of the protests. On the streets of the French city you can see the charred bodies of trams, broken windows. In the cities of Clamart and Compiègne, a night curfew was announced until July 3.

During the riots in France, the police detained more than 100 people on Thursday. In a number of regions of France, special forces were involved in connection with the protests.