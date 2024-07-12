Following the scandal caused by Jorge Luis López Villegas, a member of the Metropolitan Police, after being suspended for recording a sex video in the Metro with the adult content actress Mujer Luna Bella, everything looks good for him because he will resume his duties.

His lawyer, Diego Colín, said he expects the sanction to be administrative, either a 36-hour arrest, community service or a fine of 2,000 to 3,000 pesos, since filming oneself on the Metro is a misdemeanor.

He stressed that the investigation process will continue so that Internal Affairs can determine what the offences were and the Honour Commission can set the appropriate sanction.

The lawyer acknowledged that there is still a risk that the officer could be fired, but that would violate his rights.

López Villegas said he is aware that he made a mistake, but he considered that it does not merit his dismissal as it is an administrative and not a criminal offense, and that he is willing to be sanctioned accordingly.

HAS ONLYFANS ACCOUNT

The agent explained that with his OnlyFans account he earns more than double his income as a member of the SSC-CDMX, with which he can cover his family expenses, but he assured that he does not want to leave his job, which he has been doing for six years, because he likes his work.

“I have an excellent resume, I never miss work, I have no arrests, rather I have decorations, the thing is that my police work in the Secretariat is one life and my other life outside of it is another,” he added.

The SSC-CDMX indicated that, as public servants, they are obliged to conduct themselves in accordance with the law every day, both during and outside of working hours.

With information from Agencia Reforma