The director general of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues, said that the federal police who run for office in the elections will be fired and will have to comply with a 2-year quarantine. The delegate said that the regulation proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security this semester.

In a scenario with the 2-year quarantine, no active federal police officer could be a candidate in the 2024 elections.

Andrei stated that the PF also regulated the use of the corporation’s symbol on social networks for personal purposes or in activities not linked to the institution. He made the statements in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

LULA SECURITY

The director said that Lula (PT) wants a hybrid system in its personal security shared between GSI and PF.

O Power360 showed on July 7 that the corporation plans to create an internal subdivision for presidential protection, called the Directorate of Dignitaries.



Regarding January 8, Andrei highlighted that the questioning of the results of the elections was a fact “tractor” for extremist acts.