A police officer who accidentally shot the offender in the village of Moshkovo, Novosibirsk Region, has been released from custody. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia Svetlana Petrenko.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to release the policeman, who had previously instructed him to immediately report the incident to him.

In addition, official checks were carried out in the regional department of the TFR in the Novosibirsk region, as well as a legal assessment of the actions of all participants in the incident was given.

On the evening of May 28, in the village of Moshkovo near Novosibirsk, a traffic police inspector drove the detainee into an official car to establish his identity. At that moment, 19-year-old Vekil Abdullaev, an acquaintance of the detainee, began to interfere with the policeman. The traffic police inspector began to beat the young man with his hands and feet, then took out a service pistol and involuntarily pulled the trigger. The victim received a bullet wound to the head and died on May 30.

It was reported that on the day of the incident, the police station and the hospital were surrounded by about 60 vehicles with armed Azerbaijanis, who demanded that the killer be handed over to them and that Abdullayev be rescued. For refusing to hand over the traffic police inspector, they promised to shoot his entire family. Later, there was information about the arrival of an OMON detachment in the village.