After video of an officer beating a young man who was on the ground at Manchester Airport in England, went viral on social media and sparked outragethe officer involved in the incident was relieved of his post.

Police said they “recognize concerns about the conduct seen in the video.”

In the recordings, the uniformed officer can be seen on top of the individual, who is face down, before striking him in the twice, kicking him and stomping on his headwhile other officers order those present to leave.

The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is responsible for overseeing the system of complaints against police forces in the country.

In the video, one police officer can also be seen even threatening the man who was filming with a stun gun.

In an official statement following the wide dissemination of the images, Manchester police explained that Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a disturbance at Terminal 2.on Tuesday night, and were assaulted prior to the recorded incident.

Can’t see how you can justify kicking someone in the face and head when they are laying on floor being tasered and he seemed compliant. Although someone context is required as to what was going here. pic.twitter.com/nh1tEb5bm9 — (@KashAhmed77) July 24, 2024

“During the attempt to arrest one of the suspects, three officers were violently attacked. One female officer had her nose broken and all were taken to hospital for medical treatment. As they were all armed police officers, there was a clear risk that their weapons were taken away during the attack,” the statement said.

Furthermore, according to the police statement, Four men were arrested for disturbing public order and assault on emergency services workers.

A witness told the BBC that it all began when the police approached the young man, who was wanted:

“They put him against the wall and another man approached the police. The one who was arrested began to hit, He received an electric shock and fell to the ground“That’s when the officer kicked him.”

