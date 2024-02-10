The case took place in São Vicente (SP); the police officer's action was recorded by residents of the region after an argument

A military police officer shot an unarmed man twice in the city of São Vicente, in Baixada Santista, on Friday (9.Feb). The police officer's action was recorded by residents of the region. A Department of Public Safety (SSP) opened an investigation to investigate the case.

According to the images, there was an argument between the man and the police officer. The agent suddenly shoots the man in the leg, who was about 1 meter away from the officer.

After the shot, the man begins to limp. Then, the police officer tries to hold the victim, who looks for a chair to sit on and pushes the officer away with his arm.

The police officer punches the man, who reacts and attacks the officer and tries to slap him, at which point the police officer fires the second shot, which knocks the man down. The images were released by the state deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT).

The Military Police reported that the victim was rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and taken to Hospital do Vicentino. He is stable and conscious.

“The PM was called via 190 for an incident at the location and during the approach a man attacked the police, who intervened. Struck, the man was promptly taken to the hospital. The aforementioned occurrence is not related to the operation to combat organized crime that is underway in Baixada Santista”said the SSP, in a note.

The Baixada Santista region is the target of a new phase of Operation Shield by the São Paulo police, launched as a reaction to the death of Rota military police officer Samuel Wesley Cosmo, in Santos, on February 2.

According to the SSP, the 6th action is not part of the operation.

With information from Brazil Agency.