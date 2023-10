Israeli police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A Border Police officer was seriously injured in a knife attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem on Monday (30).

“Upon arriving at the scene, we found a victim with a stab wound to the upper part of the body. We gave him first aid and then he was transferred by a police ambulance,” said the doctors who treated the victim, who was transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The suspect in the crime, identified as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, was eventually killed by Security Forces.

According to the hospital, the officer was stabbed in the torso and his case is “serious but stable.”

Alert in Jerusalem

This Monday (30), new missiles were fired from Gaza at Jerusalem and sirens were sounded in the city and neighboring regions.

According to the portal Jerusalem PostIsraeli security forces began a surveillance operation throughout the city.

The attack comes weeks after two police officers were injured in a shooting attack on a police station near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City.