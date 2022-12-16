A police officer from the city of Tavares almost died from an overdose after a search of the car

In the United States, a police officer in the city of Tavares, Florida, almost died due to a drug overdose received during the arrest of a criminal. About it informs WOFL.

Courtney Bannick felt unwell shortly after participating in a search of a car whose passenger was found to have banned substances. The woman began to choke and soon lost consciousness. Bannik’s colleagues suggested that the drug had somehow entered her body. They called an ambulance and injected the woman with three doses of Naloxol, a substance used as an antidote for opiate administration.

Exactly how Bannik got poisoned remains unclear, as she was inspecting the car while wearing gloves. How informs New York Post, colleagues of the victim suggested that the drug got into her body due to the strong wind that rose during the search.

Bannik was taken to the hospital. Doctors believe she will make a full recovery soon. “I have conducted similar searches a hundred times. But it turned out that one accident and a minimal amount of the drug were enough. Thank God, I was not alone, and they immediately helped me, ”the victim told reporters.

