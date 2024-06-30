Sunday, June 30, 2024, 3:21 PM











A 13-year-old boy has been shot dead by a police officer in the city of Utica, in the north of New York State. This was reported by the police force itself, which claims that the young man was carrying an air pistol. The victim is Nyah Mway, of Burmese origin.

A video spread on social networks has uncovered this case that threatens to become a new headache for the US Police. In the recording, taken on Friday at around 10:30 p.m., the boy is seen running down a dark street while three officers chased him. One of them throws him to the ground and the others approach to immobilize him. The pedestrians, surprised, scold the professionals.

“Careful, careful. “She is recording herself,” shouts one of the women present. “My God! “He just shot him!” another witness shouts. Apparently, once on the ground, there was “a fight on the ground” that ended with the agent being shot. Mway was urgently transferred to the Wynn hospital due to the severity of the wound, where they could do nothing to save his life: he had been shot in the chest.

“A tragedy”



This Saturday, the authorities called a press conference to explain what happened. According to Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, the goal was to report what happened with complete transparency. Apparently, the boy pulled out a gun during the chase that put the agents in check. It imitated being a Glock, although it was later shown that it was made of compressed air and not bullets.

At the event there were no less than 50 members of the deceased’s family, visibly upset. “There are a lot of emotions in this room, but when they ask us for transparency and yell at us it is very difficult,” Williams explained during his speech. Also present was the city’s mayor, Michael Galime, who said that what was going to be a routine search “turned into tragedy in a matter of seconds.” He also promised that the recording of the personal cameras worn by the agents will be published.

The three officers are suspended from employment, not pay, and their names will be published “soon,” stressed the police official, who announced that an internal investigation is underway. The Police have also warned that the video spread on networks “does not reflect the entire incident.”