A flash, a bang, glass shattering, blood. A police bullet dramatically ended the life of Timothy van der Boor (27), who was unsuspectingly sitting in the car with his girlfriend. “I’ve already played the film to myself a thousand times. I go to bed with it every day,” says the suspected officer of the arrest team in the Utrecht court.
#Police #officer #killed #Timothy #accidentally #fired #bullet #shock
President of the CPI cancels meeting that would debate report
President of the commission investigating the acts of January 8 declared that there is no consensus between government supporters and...