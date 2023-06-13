EA police officer in Berlin is suspected of drugging a colleague with knockout drops and then offering to rape her on a dating platform. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the officer is no longer on duty. A spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that the 36-year-old was being investigated for raping people who were unable to resist. Disciplinary steps have already been taken against the officer, a police spokeswoman said. The “Bild” newspaper reported first.

The incident is said to have taken place on March 11, 2023 in the police officer’s apartment. According to prosecutors, a witness contacted the police after discovering the image of the apparently unconscious woman on the platform. Police officers then stormed the 36-year-old’s apartment. There the officials would have found the colleague. Two bags believed to contain drugs were found.

The suspect has not yet commented

Data carriers were secured and are currently still being evaluated, the prosecutor said. The 35-year-old victim and the witness had already been questioned, said the spokeswoman for the authorities. The police officer has not yet commented, the spokeswoman said. He is not in custody.

According to “Bild” and “Tagesspiegel”, the 36-year-old worked for the Mobile Task Force (MEK). This special unit is used, for example, in kidnappings, extortion or organized crime.

“My condolences go to those affected”

Different types of drugs are referred to as knockout drops, such as ketamine, a veterinary anesthetic, and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), commonly known as liquid ecstasy. In clubs, the drugs are also taken voluntarily in lower doses as party drugs. Perpetrators secretly pour the substances into their victims’ drinks to stun or render them defenseless. Crime scenes include pubs, bars and clubs.

The Berlin Green MP Gollaleh Ahmadi was appalled by the allegations. “My sympathy goes to those affected, who must receive all the support they want and need,” emphasized the spokeswoman for security policy. In addition, the working environment of the police must be carefully examined. “Incidents like this destroy trust in the state security forces and thereby cause considerable damage to our democracy,” said Ahmadi.

“Criminal offenses that show a high criminal energy”

The police union (GdP) also sees this problem and called for information about the case to be as transparent as possible. These are very serious allegations. “Of course, the presumption of innocence applies. But if the investigations confirm the allegations, we’re talking about crimes that show a high level of criminal energy. That someone like that doesn’t belong in the police force is self-explanatory,” said GdP spokesman Benjamin Jendro. “We expect that the affected colleague will be protected and given all the help that gives her the chance, at least to some extent, to be able to process what she has experienced in the best possible way,” Jendro continues.

For the Berlin police, it is not the first time this year that they are investigating in their own ranks. In February, investigators carried out a large-scale raid against two police officers who are accused of bribery and corruption. According to earlier information from the public prosecutor’s office, investigations are also being carried out into cases of evasion of criminal prosecution in office, perversion of justice in the case of indirect perpetration, tax evasion and money laundering.

According to the authorities, the investigations were directed against a police commissioner and a police sergeant, as well as six shopkeepers. The police officers are said to have carried out data queries in the police system in their service area and warned the traders of upcoming controls.

According to the information, the officials worked for Directorate 5, which is responsible for the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, the northern part of the Neukölln district and the Mitte district of the district of the same name. Only a few days before the searches, the police and the public prosecutor’s office had reported investigations against a total of four other police officers from the directorate.