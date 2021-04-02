One of the police officers, injured in the attack at the Capitol in Washington, died. It is reported by Fox News.

Prior to that, it became known that after 14:00 local time, the driver of the car, who rammed the checkpoint, died.

According to the TV channel, after hitting the police, the man got out of the car with a knife, but the law enforcement officers opened fire on him and neutralized the attacker. According to security officials, the suspect was not associated with any group.

The building of the US Congress was closed on the entrance and exit due to the “external threat”. The incident took place during a briefing by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

On January 6, supporters of former US President Donald Trump unleashed riots in Washington. They broke into the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. Senators and congressmen had to interrupt a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college voting, according to which Democrat Joe Biden was elected president. As a result of the protest, five people were killed and dozens were arrested.