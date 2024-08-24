Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:35











A police officer was injured on Saturday when a car exploded outside the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, a small coastal town in the Hérault department. The acting Minister of the Interior, Gerard Darmanin, described the incident as a “criminal act” and ordered the reinforcement of other Jewish temples and properties in France. The Gendarmerie is searching for at least one young man who was caught on camera setting fire to a car. A second car was also engulfed in flames.

One of the two vehicles contained a gas cylinder, which would confirm the intention of the attack, which occurred at around eleven in the morning. The injured officer is part of the security team that had already cordoned off the area of ​​the fire. His life is not in danger, according to the first medical report from the hospital where he was admitted. The synagogue has suffered some damage.

The president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France, Yonathan Arfi, told AFP that it was “an attempt to kill Jews.” “Exploding a gas cylinder in a car in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte at the scheduled time of the arrival of the faithful is not only an attack on a place of worship; it is a step towards trying to kill Jews,” Arfi said before expressing his support for the injured officer. Anti-Semitic acts have increased in France since the start of Israel’s military operation in Gaza.