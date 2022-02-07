Home page world

From: Luisa Ebbrecht

The two are now an unbeatable team: police officer Roger Phelps and dog Sampson. © KWQC(screenshot)

Happy ending after a painful farewell: police officer Roger Phelps gave a dog a new home after its owner passed away.

Iowa – It sounds like a story from a picture book: A lonely dog ​​mourns the death of his beloved owner. Thanks to a stroke of luck, however, the little fur nose finds a new home. This is what happened to dog Sampson from the US state of Iowa.

The little dog was Vic Simon’s best friend and constant companion. Especially when his wife was away, Sampson was the only one to keep him company. Only occasionally did officers from the local police station visit to talk to the pensioner. The friendship between Vic Simon and police officer Roger Phelps was particularly strong.

US police officer adopts dog after owner dies

“If we haven’t heard from him for a long time, we’ll go and chat with him. He always gave us a warm welcome, sometimes we just wanted to stay for 10 to 15 minutes and then it turned into an hour,” Roger Phelps tells the television station KWQC. For example, the two talked about music, life experiences and the times when pensioner Vic Simon was still on police duty.

In addition to the talks, the policeman also found more and more liking for the pensioner’s little companion. He played with Sampson and fed him. As time went on, he grew to love him more and more.

However, the time came when the regular meetings became fewer and ebbed away altogether. Terrible news followed: Vic Simon passed away. For police officer Roger Phelps it was only natural to give the dog a new, loving home.

Dog and pensioner were best friends – now the police are giving him a new home

“Sampson was his best friend, he never needed to be leashed because he followed Vic everywhere,” Vic Simon’s daughter-in-law said. So it’s nice that the dog was able to experience a happy ending despite the painful farewell to his master. (ebb)

