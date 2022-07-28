This is the story of a truly intelligent and resourceful puppy who saved his beloved owners. The dog asks for help after an accident in which he became involved along with his human family. He immediately ran to raise the alarm and look for someone who could help out, running into a patrol of the State Police.

Photo source from Lincoln Police Department Facebook

It was last July 10 when the policeman Chris Pina of the State Police of Maine was on duty on the street. At one point he saw a dog come out of nowhere and headed for his car. He made him go up, to avoid that he could be the victim of an accident.

The dog was full of mud and scratches, he might have gotten lost. But in reality the dog was there for another reason: he led him to the accident site a little further on, where two cars were involved. The driver of a Rav 4 had fallen asleep while driving a rear-end collision with an SUV.

Two dogs were also traveling in the SUV. After the vehicle overturned, one of them went to ask for help, finding the police officer. The dog is called Willow and the Maine State Police Department gave him a medal for his bravery.

Willow owner Sarah White is grateful to the lovely dog ​​for what happened:

Thankfully my girlfriend Willow ran to the lovely people who stopped by to help.

Dog asks for help after an accident and helps his owners

The other dog of the couple, a Doberman named Bentley, was originally reported missing, but was later found by Kathy Winslow of Lost Dog Recovery. Fortunately, everything went well!