The Yogi government is constantly taking action against corrupt officials in Uttar Pradesh. Despite this, the officers are not ready to change their attitude. Recently, strict action has been taken against the then Mahoba Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar. At the same time, another police officer’s case of bullying has come out from village Girar in Lalitpur.

In uniform, Mashgool Sub Inspector went to the petrol pump and filled petrol in his car. When the salesman asked for money in lieu of petrol, the policeman started abusing him. Not only this, the policemen threatened to send the salesmen to jail. The victim petrol pump operator made a video of the incident and complained to the Superintendent of Police. After this, the Superintendent of Police has moved the line to the accused sub-inspector.

The petrol pump operator complained to the Superintendent of Police that he has a petrol pump in the town. On Friday, Sub-Inspector Praveen Yadav, posted at Police Station Girar, came in the car in the morning and filled petrol worth Rs 2,423. When the salesman asked for money from the sub-inspector, the policeman started abusing him. At the same time, the farmers standing to buy diesel and petrol were driven away, threatening to send them to jail. The victim petrol pump operator made a video of the sub-inspector’s bullying. Superintendent Captain MM Baig immediately moved the line to Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar in this case and directed the investigation.