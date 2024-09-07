Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 17:18

The sub-lieutenant of the Military Police of São Paulo Paulino Cristovam da Silva, 52 years old, died on the morning of this Saturday, 7, after suffering a fall from the horse with which he was going to participate in the Civic-Military Parade for the Proclamation of Independence, at the Anhembi Sambadrome, North Zone of São Paulo.

The Public Security Department (SSP) regretted the incident and reported that the cause of death is being investigated by the Military Police, who say they are providing support to the family. It is not known whether the fall was caused by a sudden illness or if it was what caused the officer’s death.

Silva had been in the force for 32 years and served in the Mounted Police Regiment (Cavalry). His promotion to second lieutenant was published in the Official Gazette of São Paulo last Friday, the 6th.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who was present at the event, spoke on Instagram.

“My most sincere condolences on the death of Sub-Lieutenant Paulino Cristovam da Silva, who suffered a sad accident on horseback on his way to the Civic-Military Parade for the Proclamation of Independence, in Anhembi. May God comfort his family and friends at this time,” he wrote.