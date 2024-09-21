Mauro Guimarães, 59, was walking with his wife, Ana Paula Ramalho, also a police officer; one robber died at the scene and the other fled

São Paulo Civil Police delegate Mauro Guimarães, 59, died this Saturday (September 21, 2024) when he reacted to a robbery in Lapa, a city in the west zone of São Paulo. He was walking with his wife, Ana Paula Ramalho, also a delegate, when he was approached by 2 robbers.

One of the robbers, Enzo Wagner Lima dos Campos, 24, died at the scene and the other (not yet identified) fled. The case was registered as robbery followed by death.

Security camera footage captured the moment the robber pointed a gun at Guimarães, who then reacted to the assault. A short time later, the two fell to the ground.

Watch (2min11s):

The Deic (State Department of Criminal Investigations) delegate was injured in the chest and rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service), but died in hospital. The wake will be on Sunday (22.Sep), at 9 am, at Gethsêmani cemetery, in Morumbi (SP).

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), lamented the death of the delegate. “My sincere condolences to the family, friends and the entire corporation”published on his social networks.