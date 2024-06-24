Orbán was not injured and continued to Stuttgart airport, from where he left for Rome for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni | Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A police officer died and another was seriously injured in an accident in Germany involving the escort of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán this Monday (24).

The tragedy took place in Stuttgart, where the Hungarian prime minister had watched his country’s team’s match against Scotland in the European Championship on Sunday (23).

Orbán was not injured and continued to the local airport, from where he left for Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to information from CNN and German press agencies, a 69-year-old driver who was driving a BWM did not notice a street being blocked for the Hungarian Prime Minister’s convoy to pass through and hit the motorcycle of a 61-year-old police officer.

The impact caused the motorcycle to be thrown against another, where a 27-year-old police officer was. He was hospitalized in serious condition.