Many people are afraid of spiders – often without reason. But caution is advised at the moment. A poisonous spider bite killed a police officer in Italy.

Palermo – A fatal bite: A police officer from Palermo in Italy died on Friday (12 July) as a result of a bite from the poisonous brown violin spider. RaiNewsAccording to the report, the ankle of 52-year-old civil servant Franco Aiello turned red on Sunday (July 7) after doing some gardening. However, Aiello did not know that he had been bitten by a spider. Until his health became so bad that he had to be hospitalized on Wednesday (July 10).

Be careful indoors! Poisonous spider retreats into niches

The brown violin spider is actually shy of humans. However, its bite can still kill. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/xVictorSuarezx / Pond5 Images

However, the area surrounding the bite is surprising. study The zoological department for applied zoology and nature conservation at the University of the Balearic Islands focused on the brown violin spider. According to the study, it loves to hide in indoor spaces and niches rather than moving freely in nature on land. The spider, which seems tiny with a maximum body length of nine millimeters, is also more active at night.

It hunts with a felt-like web on the flat ground. The six-eyed spider is named after a violin-like pattern on its head.

Holidaymakers should be careful – poisonous spider mainly found in southern Europe

Originally native to southern Europe and North Africa, it is now also found more frequently in North America, Southeast Asia, Madagascar and on various islands in the Pacific and Atlantic. In Bavaria, the Nosferatu spider is spreading further and further.

The bite of the violin spider is poisonous and, according to scientists, can cause serious damage to blood vessels and muscle tissue. What is particularly insidious is that the bite is often not noticed until very late.

On the health portal LifeLine Experts share tips on how to recognize a bite and explain what to do next.

Recognize: A red and itchy blister appears at the site after about an hour.

A red and itchy blister appears at the site after about an hour. Symptoms: Increased temperature, fever, dizziness, sweating and numbness.

Increased temperature, fever, dizziness, sweating and numbness. Recommended action: Clean and cool the wound, apply cortisone, consult a doctor.

The experts emphasize: “As a rule, the bites heal well and leave only a small scar.”

Scientists also give a slight all-clear. The spider tends to flee rather than be aggressive. Bites usually occur when people accidentally crush the spider or overlook it. To prevent this from happening, the researchers recommend regularly cleaning places where the brown violin spider might be found, such as basements, garages and attics.

