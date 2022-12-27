Tepic, Nayarit.- A state trooper and an alleged criminal died in a confrontation shots that occurred this Monday afternoon in the city of TepicNayarit also another officer and another criminal were injured.

It was around 4:00 in the afternoon when in Sebastian Lerdo streets between Venustiano Carranza and Práxedis Guerrero streets, of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood where the confrontation occurred.

The state police officer and the delinquent were killed in that same place, while the another offender injuredmanaged to flee and the injured officer He was transferred for medical attention and was reported in serious condition at the ISSSTE hospital.

The Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office (FGEN) later he issued a statement to recount the official version of what happened in which he identified the deceased police officer as Víctor Manuel Ríos Gutiérrez.

while at deceased civilian an identification with the name of Juan Carlos “N”refers to the document released by the FGEN.

In the account of the facts, collected by the authority before witnesses and from the surviving officer, it was learned that the officers, after a report of people on motorcycles armed In the area of ​​the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, they stopped two individuals who were on a motorcycle.

when stopping, one of them took out his revolver and fired at the officerswho managed to repel the aggression despite the fact that officer Víctor Manuel ultimately lost his life.

The same communiqué reports that around the 5:30 p.m. the emergency center arrived report from a seriously injured man in the abdomen.

The subject had addressed a collective transport unit at the corner of Libertad and Victoria streets in the Santa Teresita neighborhood.

Upon finding himself discovered by the crew members of the bus, the wounded man pulled out a pistol and hit the driver on the head with the handle to Get off at Villa de León street corner Villa de Montalvo from the Vistas de la Cantera neighborhood.

It is presumed that this man He is the second implicated in the murder of the officer in question, so his search was extended to this area where he was seen.

At the scene of the murder, hethe Prosecutor’s Office found:

A stir .357 caliber, chrome plated, with black plastic grips,

.357 caliber, chrome plated, with black plastic grips, Six caps of the revolver

of the revolver Eighteen shell casings scattered on the spot caliber .9 millimeters

scattered on the spot caliber .9 millimeters Two projectiles deformed,

All these items ballistic test, will be analyzed to determine the weapons from which they were activated.

The necropsy performed on the deceased officer concluded that the cause of death was bleeding due to the impact of a bullet he received.

“hypovolemic shocksecondary to a wound produced by a contusion of a projectile fired by a firearm penetrating the abdomen without an exit hole,” the report states.