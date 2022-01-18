One policeman was killed and two were wounded in a shooting in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, where two attackers were also killed, officials said on Tuesday.

The shooting began on Monday night when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a police station.

The Interior Ministry ordered an investigation into the incident, a rare case in this heavily guarded capital.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Pakistan faces a resurgence from the local Taliban after the group regained power in Afghanistan last year.

Shahid Zaman, a police officer in Islamabad, told AFP it was “an act of terrorism”.

Tehreek and Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a separate movement that shares roots with the Afghan group.

The Pakistani government announced last year that it had reached a month-long truce with the TTP, with help from the Afghan Taliban. This brief ceasefire expired on December 9, due to lack of progress in peace negotiations.

The TTP was blamed for hundreds of kidnappings and suicide bombings across the country and came to control large swaths of territory, where they imposed their radical vision of Islamic law.

