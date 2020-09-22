Police Notifications to the police in Southwest Finland: a cat with a slit around its neck was raised to hang on a road sign, on the other hand a squirrel was tied to a moped’s fender and the animal was kicked

In the case of the squirrel, it has become clear that the animal had previously been left under the vehicle.

Southwest Finland police told Tuesday about two animal abuses reported to them in recent days. The cases have been in public, police said in a statement.

At the table in Southwest Finland, a cat with a slit around its neck was raised high to hang on a road sign, police say. The matter is being investigated at the Loimaa police station.

“A cat cannot be heard outdoors in Finnish nature or on the roads. It should also not be hanging from its neck in a road sign, like a fallen mitt or a loose dust capsule, ”the release states.

The risers, in turn, filmed a video in which the youngsters had tied a squirrel to the moped’s fender and kicked the animal. The young people involved in the case have been interviewed and, according to the police, the matter has been clarified with the young people, their parents and the school.

“It has been a case where a squirrel has been left overridden by a vehicle. One of the youngsters has tied the dead animal to another young man’s moped, the third has kicked the animal and the fourth has photographed. ”

In the case, according to the police, there is no longer any reason to suspect a crime.

“Instead, it has been mainly a matter of immaturity, albeit a very tasteless behavior.”

Police point out that treating a live or suffering animal in this way would have been a crime and led to a preliminary investigation.

Police face animal abuse on a weekly basis. For example, in southwestern Finland, dozens of animal welfare crimes and violations are recorded every year.

At the same time, the police in south-west Finland remind of a matter-of-fact discussion on social media. This does not include inferior comments from those involved or even intimidation of unrelated people. Police remind that whatever you put in the net, it also stays in the net.

“In the investigation of cases, such material also accumulates in the knowledge and recovery of the police.”

“Many adults can certainly do better in the good treatment of animals, in their teaching, in increasing their accountability, or in the matter-of-fact clarification and discussion.”