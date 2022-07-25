Exhaust sound is just like music. Great to listen to when you put it on yourself, but you’d rather not hear it from someone else and a block away. Apparently the concentration of noise pipes in Valkenburg is quite high and following some complaints, the police decided to carry out a check there last Saturday. It turned out that one in three cars there had an exhaust that was too loud.

Nice and warm weather lures enthusiasts out of the shade for a nice tour and there are some nice roads around Valkenburg. That is why there are undoubtedly some more cars with modified exhausts on the road. But if one in three cars that drive past your house makes too much noise, we understand that you don’t like that very much.

‘We checked all types of vehicles. An exceedance of the maximum number of decibels was found in 1 in 3 vehicles’, reports Heuvelland Police Base Team. The drivers of these vehicles were fined, and they have to go to the RDW to have the noise level re-inspected, which is also called a WOK notification (Wacht Op Keuring).

Also a fine for pops & bangs

The police gave an extra mention for a car with so-called pops & bangs. Drivers deliberately pop their exhaust extra. Pretty nice if it’s your car, but anyone who lives next to a busy road in a big city can confirm that the crackling drives you crazy after a while.

“Although the system is not punishable, it is punishable to cause unnecessary noise with it,” the police said. One small luck for the driver: the fine for making unnecessary noise has become slightly lower since this year.