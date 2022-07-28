No one has yet been arrested for the various waste dumping on several highways last night. A spokesperson for the police force management said. “With the resources we have available, we will first look at what happened.”

These resources are, for example, camera images or witness statements. The police will ‘definitely try’ to track down the people responsible for the waste dumping on the roads. “But investigations are not going that fast. Even if you have camera images, you still have to track down that person.”

Hay bales, manure heaps and car tires were dumped on several highways in the country last night. In some places there is also asbestos among the rubbish. On the A7 between Groningen and Drachten, an accident involving several vehicles happened last night due to waste dumping. No one was injured.

On Thursday morning, traffic is still hindered by the rubbish in a number of places. For example, the A1 from Hengelo in the direction of Apeldoorn near Voorst (Gelderland) will probably remain closed until the end of the afternoon due to clean-up work. They take longer because the contractors who were initially supposed to clean the road withdrew after threats and intimidation. A new contractor has been found. See also Fashion Week and several fashion fairs are migrating