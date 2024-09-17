Police | New information about the Vantaa shopping center shooting: The police suspect attempted murder

Police|The person who shot another person in the restaurant-pizzeria with a handgun had chosen his victim in advance, the police say.

Vantaa The person who shot in the Pähkinärinte shopping center last Thursday is suspected of attempted murder, informs the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department.

The police press release states that the suspect was arrested on Monday for the most probable reasons as a suspect in the act.

The shooting took place in a restaurant-pizzeria located in a shopping center. According to the police, the suspect shot at another person several times with a pistol-style handgun. The victim was injured in the situation and was transported to the hospital.

Bystanders were not injured in the situation.

The police say in their press release that during the investigation, it turned out that the suspect and the victim knew each other from their acquaintances. The suspect had chosen his victim in advance.

“The suspect has acted very determinedly and the situation has progressed quite quickly. The whole event has lasted less than a minute,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Rauno Jämsä in the bulletin.