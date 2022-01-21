Guerrero.- A group of armed men shot dead a ministerial police officer in front of the National Guard (GN) barracks located on the federal highway Chilpancingo-Acapulco, near the community of Petaquillas.

This is agent Javier Martínez alias “El Jaleaco” who was traveling this Friday in a gray Corsa-type Chevrolet car with GZF-19-E license plates from the State of Warrior.

The individuals who murdered the police they used rifles that use 7.62X39 millimeter cartridges known as “goat horns”, in addition, 5-56 millimeter shell casings were found.

The version of events indicates that the agent when he felt injured he threw himself into the back seats of his vehicle and it was there that he died.

The place where the attempt this almost in front of the National Guard barracks that on July 16, 2021 was inaugurated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In addition, about a hundred meters from the site is a state police module. It is presumed that at the time of the attack no corporation provided support to the attacked element.

Javier Martínez alias “El Jaleaco” was attached to the command of the central zone of the State.

Read more: The murders in Tijuana do not stop: In less than three hours five are recorded